Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
The City of London has closed Dundas Street east between Highbury Avenue and Hale Street for significant sewer work.
The closure represents another detour for already frustrated London drivers.
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction. For them, the closure improves safety.
But across the street, several businesses now have limited access.
Sonny Tran owns Beauty World Nail Salon and wonders when seemingly “endless” road closures will stop.
“My business is getting hurt,” he told CTV News.
Tran said the latest closure represents the third time the entrance to his business has been at least partially blocked.
Sonny Tran looks outside the front door of his nail salon on Dundas Street at Florence Street. It located in the middle of the latest construction project on the street. Nov. 9, 2023. (Sean Irvine CTV News London)
He points to the construction of the new London Humane Society headquarters nearby and another closure due to a nearby fire.
Tran said customers, especially walk-ins, are staying away from his salon.
Further, he and his regular customers are confused by the constant rerouting.
“No customers come in. This morning, I turned around and I could not get in. So how are my customers supposed to know where to go?”
While Dundas is closed, sidewalks are open with some restrictions.
