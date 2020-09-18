MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second straight day with a double-digit increase.

With 11 cases reported on Thursday, the total in the last week has now risen to 34 cases - largely connected to a community outbreak.

The outbreak was declared over the weekend after five Western University students tested positive.

Ten of Thursday’s cases were Western students, and in total 28 students at the university have tested positive so far. It is not clear how many of Friday’s cases are also students, though it’s believed to be the majority.

The cases come from multiple clusters, with most of the students off campus, but one is in residence and is self-isolating.

The 13 new cases bring the total in the region to 789, including 679 resolved and 57 deaths.

It has been more than a month since the last time the London region last saw double-digit daily totals, and there hasn’t been such a high two-day increase since mid-April.

And the trend is likely to continue.

At a media briefing on Thursday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said that since it can take two-five days for symptoms to appear and two weeks for a positive test, more cases are likely.

Wait times remain high at the city’s two assessment centres at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena, and those with symptoms and confirmed close contacts are being prioritized to try to speed up the testing process.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 10 active, 263 cases, 248 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, one active, 343 cases, 317 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 14 active, 487 total cases, 441 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, four active, 127 total, 118 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, one active, 130 total, 129 resolved, no deaths

The province reported 401 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time the daily tally has surpassed the 400 more in 15 weeks.