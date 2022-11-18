Another death at EMDC
Another inmate has died at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
Jamie Briggs, 44, went into medical distress in his cell Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead.
This is the second death this year at EMDC and the 21st death at the jail since 2009.
Briggs's lawyer took to social media saying EMDC needs to be shut down now and questioned how many deaths there has to be until something is done about the problem.
The investigation continues.
