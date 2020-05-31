Another COVID-19 case related to outbreak among migrant farm workers
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 12:33PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 31, 2020 1:16PM EDT
Ontario Plants Propagation near St. Thomas Ont. on May 29, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- The COVID-19 migrant-worker outbreak in Elgin County has now reached 20 positive cases.
The London-Middlesex Health Unit reported five new cases Sunday, one of those associated with Ontario Plants Propagation Limited Sunday.
More to come...