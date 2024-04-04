Another cool, wet day in store for the London region

“A massive weather system continues to plague the Great Lakes with rainfall and snow, that continues for your Thursday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Although, the probability will start to drop off.”

Atchison said most of the snowfall will likely be well off to the east, but some accumulation towards the Bruce Peninsula and in Grey County is possible.

Atchison said on Thursday morning, Londoners could see, “A rain-snow mix, don’t be surprised if you see some flakes of snow through the day on Thursday.”

She continued, “The winds will be fairly light, the temperature a bit below normal.”

Mainly cloudy conditions are expected Friday with a slight chance of some snowflakes early in the day, “But the trend will be to clear this system out as we head into your Saturday,” said Atchison, adding we’ll be back to double-digits temperatures come the weekend.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Winter weather travel advisory for Grey-Bruce

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning. A few rain showers and flurries beginning near noon. High plus 5.

Thursday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Sunday: Sunny. High 13.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.