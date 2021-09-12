Annual Walk for Parkinson’s raises roughly $70,000 in London, Ont.
According to Parkinson Canada, more than 100, 000 Canadians live with Parkinson’s Disease and 25 more are diagnosed everyday.
Although there is still no cure for this complex brain disease, each year the Parkinson’s Society of Southwestern Ontario hosts its annual Walk for Parkinson’s event at 13 different locations across the region in order to raise money and awareness for the disease.
This year, participants in London raised roughly $70 000 and the entire region raised about $350 000.
A large part of that money was thanks to Chad McGahan,38, and his wife Cheri who participated in the walk for the first time.
“We started out with a goal of hoping to raise $500 and now I think we’re just over $10 000,” said McGahan.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about eight months ago and continues to lean on the Parkinson’s Society for the support he needs as he navigates through this new chapter in his life.
“It’s not just an old person disease, I’m 38,” said McGahan. It effects everybody and people here at the Parkinson’s Society have been great, they’re why I’m here today with a smile on my face.”
Chairman of the Parkinson’s Society of Southwestern Ontario, Brad Richards says the funds raised during this walkathon help the Parkinson community tremendously in achieving their goals.
“The ultimate goal is, of course , a cure one day. But our main goal we’re trying to do at our board is to make life comfortable for people as much as you can whether it be in drugs or exercise or mental health,” said Richards.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Party leaders fanned out across Canada for campaigning
The three main federal party leaders are fanned out across the country today. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in La Prairie, Que., Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in the west, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a packed schedule in three northern Ontario cities.
BREAKING | Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
Liberals hold on to slight lead after debate: Nanos
The Liberals are holding on to a slight post-debate lead in support, new polling from Nanos Research suggests.
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document describes contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but offers no evidence the Saudi government was complicit in the plot.
Hope, kindness from Gander, N.L. residents remembered at 9/11 ceremony
Gander, N.L. marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony acknowledging the kindness of those who helped thousands of diverted airline passengers after the attacks.
Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is denying that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie as he faced new questions about the SNC-Lavalin affair following the publication of an excerpt of the former justice minister's memoir.
Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs
Justin Bieber is set to return to the MTV Video Music Awards for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT.
Entrepreneur helping Afghans is 'shining example of Canadian compassion': minister
A Toronto property developer who has worked tirelessly to help hundreds of people fleeing the Taliban settle in Canada -- spending $50,000 to buy them essential supplies -- has been praised as a 'shining example of Canadian compassion' by the immigration minister.
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said Sunday.
Kitchener
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
-
20 years later: Waterloo Region honours first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11
A memorial was held at a Kitchener park Saturday to honour the first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11.
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported following large barn fire near Blenheim, Ont.
An early morning fire has destroyed a barn near Blenheim, Ont.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
-
Windsor police cruiser involved in collision on city’s west end
Windsor Police closed the northbound lanes of Huron Church Rd at Northwood because of an accident Saturday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
-
York Regional Police Homicide Unit leading investigation into Georgina stabbing
Yellow police tape surrounds two trailers in the Lyndhurst Trailer Park and Golf Course in Georgina on Saturday. Police markings are scattered on the ground as police try to determine what happened Friday night.
-
Town of Meaford remembers 9/11 victims with unique monument
While far away from the epicentre of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the community of Meaford has unique ways to remember the victims.
Northern Ontario
-
Party leaders fanned out across Canada for campaigning
The three main federal party leaders are fanned out across the country today. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in La Prairie, Que., Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in the west, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a packed schedule in three northern Ontario cities.
-
Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is denying that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie as he faced new questions about the SNC-Lavalin affair following the publication of an excerpt of the former justice minister's memoir.
-
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said Sunday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday
Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 784 cases.
-
Quick thinking and a public access defibrillator saved a life Friday night
The quick response of bystanders at a local baseball field helped save a man's life and a public access defibrillator made all the difference.
-
Shawville Fair warns of exposure to COVID-19 over Labour Day weekend
Organizers of the Shawville Fair are warning attendees who were at the fair on the Labour Day long weekend about a potential exposure to COVID-19.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 784 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row in which the daily case count has been above the 700 mark.
-
Liberals continue to lead in tight race for GTA, poll finds
With more than a week to go until Canadians cast their ballots, the Liberals continue to maintain a lead in the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area, a new poll has found.
-
Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto's east end
One man was taken to hospital this morning with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end, paramedics say.
Montreal
-
English Montreal School Board revokes statement denying Quebec's nationhood
Earlier this week, the English Montreal School Board [EMSB] issued a document in which it denied Quebec's nationhood, sparking outrage from the Bloc Québécois.
-
Police investigating as more gunshots ring out on Montreal street
Gunshots rang out in the streets of Montreal again on Sunday, this time while most people were still in bed.
-
One person has died and two injured after collision in eastern Quebec
A woman died and another person was seriously injured in a violent collision between two vehicles in Saint-Donat-de-Rimouski, Quebec on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing swimmer in Annapolis River
Police in Nova Scotia are expected to continue searching for a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on the Annapolis River Saturday afternoon.
-
'Untouchable One': N.B. champion race horse rescued from kill pen
A champion race horse from New Brunswick has been given a second chance and a new lease on life after being rescued from a kill pen in the United States.
-
'That day brought out the best of Nova Scotians': poignant 9/11 anniversary ceremony held at Halifax airport
A solemn and poignant ceremony was held at the Maritimes largest airport on Saturday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and recognizing the compassion and courage that Nova Scotians offered strangers during that difficult time.
Winnipeg
-
School and childcare closures on Sept. 30 holiday creating issues for parents
The closure of schools and daycares on the new September 30 holiday is leaving some Manitoba parents scrambling to find childcare options.
-
Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBs
A pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals look to take back Conservative Kildonan-St. Paul riding
The Federal Election is fast approaching, and in the Kildonan–St. Paul riding, candidates are doing one last round of door-knocking before voters go to the polls.
Calgary
-
'We will never forget': Calgarians commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
Saturday marked 20 years since the world watched transfixed as planes hijacked by terrorists collided with the twin towers of the World Trade Centre and changed the world as we now know it.
-
Sunnyside residents say they face unintended consequences of Memorial Drive closures
Several Sunnyside residents who live along 5A St. NW are fed up with drivers speeding and cutting through their neighbourhood, to avoid Memorial Drive back-ups.
-
Six Paredes field goals gives Mitchell-led Stampeders 32-16 victory over rival Elks
Rene Paredes kicked six field goals and Stefen Banks had four sacks and a fumble recovery as the Calgary Stampeders came away with a 32-16 victory over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Video shows RCMP cruiser strike armed man twice during arrest south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser struck an armed man twice during an arrest south of Edmonton Friday morning.
-
Firefighters honour those who died in 9/11 and in the line of duty
Edmonton firefighters and loved ones gathered to honour and remember those lost in the line of duty in our city and those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
-
A mural is worth a thousand words: Weekend block party celebrates Edmonton murals
The second annual Mural Massive Festival, a celebration of murals in Edmonton along 81 Avenue and 101 Street, kicked off in Edmonton Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek man suspected of crimes in Victoria and Central Saanich
Police in B.C.'s capital region are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants, and they say they're also concerned for his wellbeing.
-
11-year-old B.C. girl publishes Indigenous language book after winning UNESCO writing contest
Addy Newman-Ting's book 'Finding the Language' is being published through UNESCO's Voices of Future Generations project.
-
Ontario technology firm makes $44 million investment with move to Langford
Plexxis Software is not only making a $44 million investment by moving its headquarters from Brampton, Ont. to Langford, it is also bringing 100 new jobs to the West Shore community.