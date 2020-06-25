LONDON, ONT. -- COVID-19 has cancelled this year's Veterans Classic at the Western Fair raceway.

“It is with saddened hearts that due to conditions imposed upon us by the Covid-19, the committee has decided to cancel the Veterans Classic for the 2020 year,” said committee chair Ross Seip in a release.

“Since a large percentage of our participants, committee members and Veterans fall into the high risk group, are first priority was to make sure the event is safe for all. When conditions allow, our committee will be actively planning for the 2021 Veterans Classic celebration.”

Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate Canada's military, past and present.

“Western Fair has a long, proud history with our Military and this was not an easy discussion for anyone on the committee, but it was the right one for our Veterans and patrons,” said Western Fair Association representative. Beth Sayler.

Organizers are now turning their focus on the Oct. 15, 2021 event.