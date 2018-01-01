

CTV London





Mayor Matt Brown released his annual New Year’s Honour List today with nine people recognized for their contributions to the community.

Among the honourees is Tom Partalas, who has been involved in London’s thriving soccer scene for decades and was honoured in the category of sports.

Partalas was instrumental in getting the BMO Soccer Centre built in 2011 and then led the expansion of the facility this year, making it the largest of its kind in the province.

The 2018 honourees are:

· Karen Schuessler - Arts

· Dharshi Lacey - Diversity & Race Relations

· George Sinclair - Environment

· Susan Bentley - Heritage

· Sister Delores Brisson - Housing

· Lina Bowden - Humanitarianism

· Todd Sargeant & Sigmund Bernat - Persons with Disabilities

· Émilie Crakondji - Safety & Crime Prevention

· Tom Partalas - Sports

“Today, we are pleased to celebrate these London leaders,” the mayor said in a release.

“On behalf of all members of council, congratulations on this recognition and thank you for the work you do to make our city stronger and better every day.”

The Honour List first began in 1976.