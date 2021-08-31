Annual Fill up the Bus campaign kicks off

London, Ont. -

Tuesday is the official kick off for the Mission Services of London's annual Fill up the Bus Campaign.

The purpose of the campaign is to provide families in need with the school supplies, clothes and food needed to help set a child up for a successful school year.

"Whether it's pencil crayons, workbooks, calculators, a new outfit; helping a child and family feel confident is the best way to ensure their success this year," said Communication Coordinator of Mission Services, Nicole Case.

Unlike previous years, this year's campaign is virtual to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed.

To access the catalogue of what Mission Services is asking for this year click here.

The Fill up the Bus campaign runs until September 30.