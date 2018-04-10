

Amanda Viveiros , CTV London





The city’s traditional Spring clean-up efforts are officially underway.

The annual 12 Days of Cleaning kicked off the London Clean and Green program on Tuesday.

The event leads up to a 20-minute London Makeover on April 21, where local businesses, organizations and schools get outside to tidy up their properties together.

The London Clean and Green website (link) has a map that pinpoints the areas that need attention.

Londoners are also reminded of existing programs that are here to help, such as electronics recycling, reuse of clothing, and tire recycling.

“A cleaner, greener London is everyone’s responsibility. Thank you to everyone who works so hard to protect our environment already. I encourage everyone to take part in the 12 Days of Cleaning and focus on sustainability year-round,” said Mayor Matt Brown.