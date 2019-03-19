

The Canadian Press





The minister of training, colleges and universities is making an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The government isn't saying what the announcement is about but it comes about two months after the Tories made big changes to post-secondary funding.

The province eliminated free tuition for low-income students in January while imposing a 10 per cent across-the-board tuition fee cut.

It also made several once-mandatory student fees optional, including those that fund campus organizations and clubs.

Students plan protests

University and college students are planning to walk out of class Wednesday to show they oppose the province's tuition changes.

The Ontario branch of the Canadian Federation of Students says students at 13 colleges and universities have already signed up for the noon protest.

The group is calling on the province to provide more grants, rather than loans and to eliminate tuition fees for all students.