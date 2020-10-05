WINGHAM, ONT -- An overnight water main break has left “ankle deep” water on most of the ground floor of the Listowel Memorial Hospital.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Hospital CEO Karl Ellis says staff and the fire department have been able to clean up most of the laying water, but large parts of the hospital remain closed.

A 10 inch water main break that supplies the fire hoses at the hospital is what ruptured, according to Ellis.

Before they could get the water turned off, as much as 12 inches of water covered the worst hit areas of the hospital.

Ellis says, at it’s worst, 90% of the ground floor was covered in water, most of it, ankle deep.

Ellis says the hospital can handle the most ‘urgent emergency care’ only at this point, and are asking patients to seek care elsewhere today.

All outpatient appointments have been cancelled. The flooding impacted the Ambulatory Care, Emergency Room, Diagnostic Imaging, Lab, and Cafeteria.

This is a developing story, more to come...