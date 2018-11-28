

Adrienne South, CTV London





Just days after Maple Leaf Foods announced a massive new chicken processing plant in London, Ont., area animal rights advocates have launched a petition hoping to stop it.

Animal rights activist Abby McCuaig says, “When the news kind of hit the community, obviously like the vegan and activist community was very upset and kind of shocked and dismayed by the news that so many individuals were going to be killed.”

McCuaig and members of 'London Chicken Save" have posted an online petition against the facility.

Advocate Matt Schwab says, “It's really not a positive thing to open a facility that promotes more violence in our communities and perpetuates further discrimination against non-human animals."

But Maple Leaf Foods President Michael McCain said at the announcement on Tuesday they are taking measures to ensure animal welfare.

"We're investing in advanced animal welfare technologies and processes including temperature-controlled housing and humane processing. We're also significantly reducing transportation time by locating here in London in direct proximity to the chicken farmers that are concentrated in this area. "

However, McCuaig says, "There is no humane way to kill someone who doesn't want to die.”

They want to see what they're calling ‘real solutions,’ including changes to policies.

Schwab says, “As long as the animals are ‘property,’ as commodities to serve their interests, their welfare is never going to come first."

The group says there will be a series of rallies and protests and vigils going on,...leading up to the construction of the facility, and they’re optimistic that they can make a difference