'Angel project' takes flight in Exeter

Exeter, Ont. -

It’s going to be a little brighter Christmas for over 150 families in Exeter this year, thanks to Noah’s Ark Angel Project.

“It helps a lot. We’ve had a really tough year and I know others have too. But, it means a lot, and it helps a lot, and keeps everybody, faithful,” says Wayne, one of Tuesday’s recipients.

For the second year in a row, Noah’s Ark, operated through the Exeter Pentecostal Tabernacle Church, distributed the charity of the community through the Angel Project, teaming up those in need with families that want to help.

“Community members nominate other families that they think need some extra Christmas love and Christmas cheer. So, we have 164 families that we’re supplying this year,” says Noah’s Ark Volunteer Coordinator, Andrea Loohuizen. “Every family is getting gifts for their kids, gifts for the adults, a full food hamper with Christmas morning breakfast, snacks throughout the day, and a full Christmas dinner.” Noah's Ark Angel Project underway in Exeter, Ont., Dec. 21, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

For those that couldn’t make it to Noah’s Ark on Tuesday, “angels” like Wendy Gregoire and Barbara Mitchell, were volunteering to deliver to deserving families.

“We live in the best community in the world, as far as I’m concerned. I’ve been here for over 30 years, and they just keep giving and giving and giving. So if we can do anything to give back, then I’m grateful to do it,” says Gregoire.

Donations of food from the Huron County Food Distribution Centre and toys from Canadian Tire, and many “angel” community members, make the entire day of giving possible this year, and for years to come.

“I’ve got three young boys and I’m not working right now, and it’s hard to make ends meet at this time. This is a huge help. These guys here at Noah’s Ark are amazing. They bend over backwards for everybody in this town,” says Wayne.

“I don’t think we can’t not do this,” says Loohuizen. “It’s way too much fun not to do this, every year” she says.

Loohuizen says the need is there, too. Noah’s Ark saw dozens of new families use its weekly thrift store, hot meals and support services, this year.