A major roadway north of London was closed for most of the afternoon following a serious accident.

The collision occurred around noon on Elginfield Road at Adelaide Street.

A Ford SUV and a John Deere tractor collided just east of the intersection.

The male driver of the tractor and the male driver of the car were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Elginfield Road was closed for most of the afternoon while the technical traffic team conducted their investigation.