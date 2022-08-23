'An opportunity lost': Did councillors bargain hard enough for affordable units in massive development?

A five-tower development proposed near corner of Wellington and Bradley. (Source: City of London) A five-tower development proposed near corner of Wellington and Bradley. (Source: City of London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a dinner attended by Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz in Toronto on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.

Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament

About 2,000 protesters upset with the government's pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand's Parliament -- but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver