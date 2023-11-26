'An interesting measuring stick': local curling bonspiel increases its international content

An annual curling bonspiel held in Ilderton, Ont. has taken on a more international flavour this year.

Three teams from China are taking part in the three-day event.

The weekend competition is the 5th Annual Mixed Doubles Spiel in Ilderton.

Ilderton Spiel has attracted teams from the United States in the past, but it is a first to have teams from overseas.

“This is World Curling Federation points-eligible event,” explained Chris Liscumb, one of the event co-convenors. “Teams are playing this trying to earn points.”

Liscumb says it’s one of a number of events the Beijing competitors will take part in.

“The Chinese teams have been in Canada for the last few months and they were looking to add another mixed doubles event to their schedule,” he said.

They found the Ilderton Spiel and registered online.

A mixed doubles team from Beijing checks out the competition as they prepare to take the ice in Ilderton, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

This year’s Spiel has also doubled in size, going from 16 teams last year to 32 teams this year.

That required using curling sheets in Ilderton and at the St. Marys Curling Club.

Liscumb says attracting international competition offers a unique opportunity.

"It certainly gives an interesting measuring stick, both for them and our local teams as well to see how they compare so some teams from other countries,” he said.

Round robin play started on Friday and the play-downs will be held Sunday with quarterfinal, semi-final and final matches.

The final will held at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to all matches is free.