LONDON, ONT. -- About 3,800 Western University students started moving into the nine various residences on Thursday, in these unprecedented times of COVID-19.

Chris Alleyn, associate vice president of housing at Western, says all COVID-19 protocols have been put in place for students and parents.

"We're taking all precautions to make sure everyone is safe, with distancing and masks being used and limited number of people inside each residence."

Parent Stephen Pike, from Toronto, who is dropping off his son Jonathan Pike at Essex Hall, says Western is doing a good job.

"I feel safe, my wife feels safe, and we feel secure in dropping our son off."

Move-in will take place over the next five days with about 700 students moving in each day.

First-year student Jonathan says most of his classes will be online, and while he's a bit nervous, is comfortable going in for his lab sessions.