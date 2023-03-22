Amidst diversity concerns on the London Police Services Board, a single vacant seat draws 54 applicants

There’s unexpectedly high interest to join the London Police Services Board (LPSB), but it’s yet to be seen if the upcoming appointment will address the diversity deficit on the oversight committee.

Next week, London City Council will consider filling a single vacant seat on the board from a pool of 54 applicants.

By comparison, a similar appointment received just 11 applications last November.

In January, former Chair Susan Toth resigned from the LPSB for personal reasons.

She was the first Latina woman on the board.

At the time of her announcement, Toth urged city council to select her replacement from the Indigenous or Black communities.

“In moments where we understand the critical importance of diversity, and the importance in particular of having a Black or Indigenous member, you need to actively seek out those members, you need to actively go out and put out a call,” said Toth.

Currently, only one person on the seven-member board is from a diverse background, Chair Ali Chahbar.

The list of applicants includes several candidates who identify themselves as being from under-represented groups.

The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will consider the list on Tuesday.