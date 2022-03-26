Amid soaring inflation, automatic annual pay increases proposed for city council

Annual increases to London politicians’ paycheques could soon become automatic, but a critic worries that could reduce accountability.

In a report finalized Friday, the Council Compensation Review Task Force (CCRTF) recommends the base amount earned by councillors continue to equal the median full time employment income in London as determined in the most recent census, but annual raises become automatic.

“The goal was to try to get something that could be automatic, could be predictable, did have a single point of reference,” explains CCRTF Chair Dan Ross.

In 2021, councillors earned $52,725 dollars for a job the report describes as unique, rather than defining it as full time or part time.

London resident Bill Brock watched the task force’s online meetings and participated in a public input session.

Brock is disappointed council’s annual raises won’t be based on performance.

“All I asked of [the committee] is that there needs to be accountability,” Brock said after reading the task force’s recommendations. “I don’t want to give you a raise if I can’t measure what you’ve done.”

Currently, the annual increase to councillors’ paycheques is based on the lower of two indicators of inflation, Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Labour Index.

Based on last year’s CPI, the proposed increase to compensation is 3.5 per cent.

The task force’s report recommends adjusting the raise to be, “the average annual variation in median full time employment income determined from published census data over the most recent census period as opposed to the Labour Index or CPI.”

The amount would be automatically added to councillor pay cheques by city staff, and not require council to approve the amount each year by a vote.

In an anonymous survey of councillors conducted for the task force, some politicians blasted the current requirement to vote on their pay increase each year, calling it,

“An annual controversial virtue signalling event.”

And that,

“It is a political circus and a distraction for the council and residents of London.”

“Members of council in their survey and the public didn’t want this annual politicization of compensation,” explains Ross. In 2020, council chose to decline accepting a raise after witnessing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Londoners and local businesses.

Ross says if approved, the amount of the automatic annual increase would be posted on the city’s website and reported to council in an information report,.

“The goal is to make it as transparent as we can, but at the same time not require it to be a decision point year, after year, after year,” he said.

Given the limited public response to an online survey, however, Brock doubts that most Londoners want council to receive automatic increase that don’t require a vote in public.

“I think it’s deplorable that out of all the voters in the city of London, thousands and thousands, they accept the opinion of 150 [online survey] responses?”

The CCRTF recommendations will be presented to a city council committee on April 5.

Changes would take effect starting next year.