Amid soaring inflation, automatic annual pay increases proposed for city council
Annual increases to London politicians’ paycheques could soon become automatic, but a critic worries that could reduce accountability.
In a report finalized Friday, the Council Compensation Review Task Force (CCRTF) recommends the base amount earned by councillors continue to equal the median full time employment income in London as determined in the most recent census, but annual raises become automatic.
“The goal was to try to get something that could be automatic, could be predictable, did have a single point of reference,” explains CCRTF Chair Dan Ross.
In 2021, councillors earned $52,725 dollars for a job the report describes as unique, rather than defining it as full time or part time.
London resident Bill Brock watched the task force’s online meetings and participated in a public input session.
Brock is disappointed council’s annual raises won’t be based on performance.
“All I asked of [the committee] is that there needs to be accountability,” Brock said after reading the task force’s recommendations. “I don’t want to give you a raise if I can’t measure what you’ve done.”
Currently, the annual increase to councillors’ paycheques is based on the lower of two indicators of inflation, Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Labour Index.
Based on last year’s CPI, the proposed increase to compensation is 3.5 per cent.
The task force’s report recommends adjusting the raise to be, “the average annual variation in median full time employment income determined from published census data over the most recent census period as opposed to the Labour Index or CPI.”
The amount would be automatically added to councillor pay cheques by city staff, and not require council to approve the amount each year by a vote.
In an anonymous survey of councillors conducted for the task force, some politicians blasted the current requirement to vote on their pay increase each year, calling it,
“An annual controversial virtue signalling event.”
And that,
“It is a political circus and a distraction for the council and residents of London.”
“Members of council in their survey and the public didn’t want this annual politicization of compensation,” explains Ross.In 2020, council chose to decline accepting a raise after witnessing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Londoners and local businesses.
Ross says if approved, the amount of the automatic annual increase would be posted on the city’s website and reported to council in an information report,.
“The goal is to make it as transparent as we can, but at the same time not require it to be a decision point year, after year, after year,” he said.
Given the limited public response to an online survey, however, Brock doubts that most Londoners want council to receive automatic increase that don’t require a vote in public.
“I think it’s deplorable that out of all the voters in the city of London, thousands and thousands, they accept the opinion of 150 [online survey] responses?”
The CCRTF recommendations will be presented to a city council committee on April 5.
Changes would take effect starting next year.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Governor: 3 powerful explosions outside western city of Lviv
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Florida man dies after crashing his car into an alligator
A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot (3.3-metre) alligator.
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
Experts say Russia is seeking strategic and propaganda victories with its brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Kitchener
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she said she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store.
Windsor
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list
The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
-
Windsor man shot by police after pointing shotgun at officers sentenced to 9 months in jail
A Windsor man who a Superior Court Justice says is "lucky to be alive" has been sentenced to nine months in jail and 18 months probation following a 2018 incident which saw him threaten two officers with a shotgun before being shot twice by police.
Barrie
-
Barrie police search for suspect involved in hit and run on Dunlop Street East
Barrie police say they are searching for the suspect involved in a hit and run Friday evening.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
Northern Ontario
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 season
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Ottawa
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
Montreal
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
Montreal Canadiens eliminated from playoff contention
Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, The Montreal Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs this time around.
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
-
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
Calgary
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.
-
Calgary soccer fans pack bar to cheer on Canadian men to no avail
Soccer fans in Calgary showed up in full throat to cheer for the national men's team Thursday night, but ended up going home disappointed.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.
-
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
Vancouver
-
Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
-
BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season
BC Ferries is warning travellers that it expects crew shortages to continue to affect sailing times through the peak summer season.
-
'It's hard to move forward when you're grieving': Most B.C. flood victims still waiting for disaster aid
In the struggle to get financial assistance after November's devastating floods on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie, Jenny Winkelhorst is one of the lucky ones. Her family has just recently received disaster financial assistance through the province.