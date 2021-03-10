MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for seven-year-old Olivia Clark, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Bayfield.

She is described as being four-foot-two, with fair skin, hazel/brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing pink pyjamas.

She is believed to be with 30-year-old suspect Katrina Clark.

Clark is described as a five-foot-six, with fair skin brown eyes and brown hair

They were last seen in a black 2014 Mercedes SUV around 6 a.m. on Bayfield Road.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

More to come.