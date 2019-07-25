

CTV London





An Amber Alert issued for a two-year-old girl in Brantford has been cancelled after she was found safe.

The alert came around 3 a.m. after it was reported she had not been seen since midnight. Police named her father as the suspect in the case.

Brantford police reported them last seen on Thursady around 12:18 a.m. in a vehicle with two adult females. The car was located by the Hamilton police, but the two were missing.

At 4:15 a.m. the alert was cancelled after she was found safe with the father.