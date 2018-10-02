

CTV London





According to sales data from Amazon Canada, people from the Forest City out-pamper their pets compared to other Canadian cities.

On Tuesday, Amazon Canada released its sixth annual list of the top 20 cities in Canada that pamper their pets the most.

Per capita sales information was gathered from August 2017 to 2018 based on products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and small animals.

London claimed top spot, rising from number 4 the year before.

1. London, ON

2. Calgary, AB

3. Vancouver, BC

4. Kitchener, ON

5. Saskatoon, SK

6. Mississauga, ON

7. Gatineau, QC

8. Burnaby, BC

9. Windsor, ON

10. Regina, SK

11. Richmond, BC

12. Winnipeg, MB

13. Edmonton, AB

14. Markham, ON

15. Ottawa, ON

16. Brampton, ON

17. Surrey, BC

18. Hamilton, ON

19. Toronto, ON

20. Laval, QC