Featured
Amazon names London as Canada's most pet-pampering city
This May 19, 2015 photo provided by Artisan Books shows Piggy, a 2-year-old Boston Terrier, standing up to photographer Elias Weiss Friedman, in New York. (Photo from Artisan Books)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 2, 2018 11:38AM EDT
According to sales data from Amazon Canada, people from the Forest City out-pamper their pets compared to other Canadian cities.
On Tuesday, Amazon Canada released its sixth annual list of the top 20 cities in Canada that pamper their pets the most.
Per capita sales information was gathered from August 2017 to 2018 based on products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and small animals.
London claimed top spot, rising from number 4 the year before.
1. London, ON
2. Calgary, AB
3. Vancouver, BC
4. Kitchener, ON
5. Saskatoon, SK
6. Mississauga, ON
7. Gatineau, QC
8. Burnaby, BC
9. Windsor, ON
10. Regina, SK
11. Richmond, BC
12. Winnipeg, MB
13. Edmonton, AB
14. Markham, ON
15. Ottawa, ON
16. Brampton, ON
17. Surrey, BC
18. Hamilton, ON
19. Toronto, ON
20. Laval, QC