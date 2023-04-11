'Always good battles with Kitchener': Knights prepare for second round series

One of the best OHL rivalries is being renewed.

“Ever since I’ve been in the league, Kitchener and London has been a really good rivalry,” said Sean McGurn, a London Knights forward. “It's always been a lot of fun playing games against them."

Two teams, two of the league’s best venues, and two sets of fans who don't get along.

Kitchener Rangers’ fans were lined up for tickets at the Auditorium Tuesday, “None of us like London that well.” They also referred to London, Ont. as the “evil empire.”

This second round matchup is also a rematch of last years' first round series, which the Rangers upset the Knights with an overtime winning goal in game seven at Budweiser Gardens.

“Anytime it’s a game seven, any bounce or shot can go either way,” said Knights Assistant Coach Rick Steadman. “It was one of those ones where we were on the wrong end of it."

London dominated this year's regular season head-to-head matchup five-wins-to-one.

However, as the Rangers showed in the opening round, the first 68 games aren't the ones that matter.

They were the eighth seed, but swept the top-seed Windsor Spitfires in four straight games.

“I kind of know some of the players on that team,” said Logan Mailloux, Knights defenceman. “I played with a couple of them, and played against most of them in minor hockey and then the past few years. If you look at their roster, they are definitely a better team [than] an eighth-seed team."

Steadman feels by watching game film, Windsor didn’t look ready and feels they took Kitchener for granted after finishing eighth overall.

He said they won’t let that happen in this series, as they’ve re-watched all six games against the Rangers, and have stressed to their players how good their opponent is.

Both teams have had plenty of rest, coming off four-game sweeps.

The bumps and bruises are healed, all the scouting and film sessions are complete. And now, its time to play the games.

“Emotions are high right now,” said George Diaco, Knights forward. “We know we’ll have lots of fans in this building. We know it’s a big game as the first one is always huge. We’ve had a lot of time to think about it and we are just excited to get back out there.”

With Windsor’s first round loss, the Knights become the number-one seed in the Western Conference, and control their own destiny to have home ice advantage throughout the rest of the conference playoffs.

Game one is Thursday at Budweiser Gardens.