LONDON, ONT. -- Even though museums are able to open during 'Stage 2' of the reopening protocol set in place by the Province of Ontario, the London Children's Museum remains temporarily closed.

According to their website, 'interactive and high-contact exhibits' must remain closed.

As far as memberships go, the London Children's Museum has extended accounts for the length of their closure, including those who purchased before their closure.

The museum continue to use their social media sites, such as Facebook to create at-home learning for those who may be interested.

As of June 15, Museum London stated that their doors remain temporarily closed and programing has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While closed, virtual tours are available to view through their social media sites, as well as other activities like virtual puzzles.