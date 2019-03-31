

Apparently it's true, criminals do return to the scene of the crime.

Police say on Saturday a man stole a leaf blower from a vendor's display at the St. Thomas Home Show.

The suspect returned to the Home Show on Sunday and vendors recognized him and called police.

A 41-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with theft. He has been released from custody with a future court date.

The leaf blower was returned to the owner.