Alleged thief steals item from Home Show and returns the next day
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 11:50AM EDT
Apparently it's true, criminals do return to the scene of the crime.
Police say on Saturday a man stole a leaf blower from a vendor's display at the St. Thomas Home Show.
The suspect returned to the Home Show on Sunday and vendors recognized him and called police.
A 41-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with theft. He has been released from custody with a future court date.
The leaf blower was returned to the owner.