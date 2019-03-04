

CTV London





A 36-year-old Norfolk County man is facing a slew of charges for for 'hash' tagging property in numerous locations.

OPP say between Nov. 1, 2018 and Jan. 4, 2019 properties, signs and utility boxes across Norfolk County were spray painted with the word 'hash.'

On Feb. 25, police say the 36-year-old man was charged with one count of mischief over $5,000 and 24 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police say the cost to remove the graffiti is estimated at about $20,000, but will likely be higher once the cost to private property owners is included.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.