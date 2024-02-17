Alleged stabbing sends victim to hospital with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say

One person has been sent to hospital with "serious" injuries after an alleged stabbing, according to police in St. Thomas, Ont.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance on Scott Street, near Hamilton Street, around Saturday at 12 a.m.

According to police, one person was stabbed.

"Upon arrival, police learned an altercation had occurred between two individuals known to each other," the St. Thomas Police Service said in a statement.

"Through investigation, officers learned the victim had been driven to the hospital and was no longer in the area,"

Police described the victim's injuries as "serious but non life threatening." The victim is currently recovering in St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital

The area of Scott and Hamilton Streets was secured by police early Saturday as officers investigated the scene — but has since reopened.