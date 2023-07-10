Alleged sexual assault, robbery suspect identified by police

A suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in east London, Ont. earlier this month has been identified, and London police are now asking the public for help in locating him.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 6, a woman was walking in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street when a man crossed the street and began following her.

Police said the man sexually assaulted the woman, stole her purse, and then fled the area.

The victim contacted police and officers attended the scene. A search of the area yielded negative results.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the assault.

London police issued a photo of the suspect on July 6 in the hopes the public could identify him.

On Monday, London police issued another update in which the suspect had been identified as Dennis Phillips-Cada, 28, of London.

As a result of the investigation, he has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for the following offences:

Sexual assault with a weapon

Robbery

The suspect has not been located, and therefore the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section has released a second photo of the suspect in the hopes the public can locate him. Police said he is also known to frequent the Scarborough area.

If seen, the public is advised to not approach the suspect, and to call 9-1-1 immediately.