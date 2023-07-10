Alleged sexual assault, robbery suspect identified by police

Dennis Phillips-Cada, 28, of London is seen in this undated image. (Source: London Police Service) Dennis Phillips-Cada, 28, of London is seen in this undated image. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver