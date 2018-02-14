

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur will appear in a Toronto court by video this morning.

McArthur is facing five first-degree murder charges related to the disappearances of men who are all believed to have had ties to the LGBTQ community.

Investigators have said they expect to lay more charges against the 66-year-old in the coming days.

Police say they've recovered the dismembered remains of six individuals from large planters at a Toronto home where McArthur rented storage space and worked as a landscaper.

Toronto police have so far only identified one of the sets of remains - those of Andrew Kinsman.

On Tuesday, police wrapped up the excavation of the property where the remains were found and announced that they had not found any more.

Last month, McArthur was charged with 49-year-old Kinsman's death, as well as the presumed death of 44-year-old Selim Esen. Both men went missing from Toronto's gay village in 2017.

Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur about two weeks later, related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50, as well as the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Tuesday that the investigation will concentrate on evidence gathered so far before focusing on the 30 other properties identified as places of interest.