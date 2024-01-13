Alleged intoxicated Chatham motorist collides with parked vehicle

Chatham-Kent Police responded to a collision in Blenheim on Friday just before 11pm after an empty parked car was allegedly struck by a 30-year-old Chatham driver.

Police determined the woman was intoxicated after she provided a breath sample resulting in excess of double the legal limit.

The suspect was charged with '80 Plus and Impaired Operation', her vehicle was impounded for seven days, and her license was suspended for 90 days.

Once sober, the woman was released with a future court date.