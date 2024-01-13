Alleged intoxicated Chatham motorist collides with parked vehicle
Chatham-Kent Police responded to a collision in Blenheim on Friday just before 11pm after an empty parked car was allegedly struck by a 30-year-old Chatham driver.
Police determined the woman was intoxicated after she provided a breath sample resulting in excess of double the legal limit.
The suspect was charged with '80 Plus and Impaired Operation', her vehicle was impounded for seven days, and her license was suspended for 90 days.
Once sober, the woman was released with a future court date.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prairies face wind chills as low as -50, while both coasts brace for winter storms
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
A missile fired by Houthis strikes a U.S.-owned vessel off Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, raising tensions
Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials said.
Home sales, prices up in December despite slow 2023: report
Year-over-year Canadian home sales jumped in December despite an overall slump in buying, reminiscent of the years following the 2008 housing crisis, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
Canadians worry U.S. democracy cannot survive Trump's return to White House, poll finds
About two-thirds of Canadians surveyed this month said American democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump in the White House, and about half said the United States is on the way to becoming an authoritarian state, a poll released on Monday said.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15-year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Civilian staff for Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec on strike over wages
Nearly 500 civilian workers on Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec began a strike today over wages and job security.
A woman bought a vintage dress at an antique store. It had a secret pocket with a mysterious note
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
U.S. Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix
Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man who lost over $750K in crypto fraud loses another $12K: police
A Guelph man, who police say had already lost over $750,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud, has lost another $12,000.
-
Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
-
Meadowlane Public School in Kitchener closed due to heating issue
A heating issue on an extra cold Monday has caused a Kitchener school to close.
Windsor
-
Road closed near WFCU Centre after crash
Windsor police have closed a road near the WFCU Centre on Monday morning.
-
Wanted woman found in Tim Hortons bathroom
A 39-year-old Chatham woman with outstanding warrants has been arrested at a local Tim Hortons.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and southern Ontario
Wind chill values as cold as minus 30 are expected to continue until later Monday morning.
Barrie
-
Gunshots alerted police to illegal weapons in Caledon
Provincial police were called about a report of gunshots in Caledon on Friday.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Police appeal for witnesses to fatal pedestrian collision in Barrie
Barrie police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal pedestrian collision that happened near Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in the city's north end last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
Truck goes through ice in northern Ont. clearing path to ice fishing hut
There were some scary moments for an angler in northern Ontario on the weekend when their truck went through the ice while clearing a path to an ice fishing hut.
-
Two sent to hospital after head-on collision on Highway 17 in Walden
Highway 17 has reopened following a collision at the Fielding and Kantola Road bypass in the Walden area of Greater Sudbury that closed the road for more than an hour on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
'Hate has no place in our communities': Ontario invests $1.7 million to fight hate
The Ontario government is investing more than $1.7 million to help stop hate-motivated crimes across the province.
-
Here's how many parking tickets were issued during Ottawa's winter parking ban on Saturday
Parking tickets were falling like the snow on Ottawa roads this weekend. Bylaw Services officers issued 3,374 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Saturday.
-
CTV News Ottawa 6 p.m. newscast to broadcast on CTV2 today
The CTV News at Six newscast will be broadcast on CTV2 today due to the NFL playoffs.
Toronto
-
Man taken to hospital after Mississauga collision involving transit bus
A man has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a transit bus in Mississauga Monday morning.
-
If winter feels especially grey in Toronto this year, it's not just you. Here's why
It’s been an uncharacteristically dreary winter this year in Toronto, almost similar to a “Vancouver kind of a winter” with more overcast days than normal, according to a senior climatologist.
-
Extended bout of 'bitterly cold' weather expected in Toronto
Frigid temperatures are expected to hang around the GTA for the next week with wind chill values approaching -20 C at times.
Montreal
-
Montreal resumes snow removal operations after weekend break
The City of Montreal has resumed snow removal operations after halting over the weekend to concentrate its efforts on the sidewalks.
-
Video shows Montreal snow plow giving stuck car a 'gentle nudge'
A video on TikTok is gaining traction, showing a big Montreal snow plow push a little red car after it got stuck on a snow bank.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Dominic Thiem at Australian Open, joins Fernandez in next round
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open.
Atlantic
-
Loblaw ending 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
-
Nova Scotians recommend hospital caller ID, registration app to improve health care
Letting patients take an appointment slot if someone misses their scheduled one, receiving appointment letters by email, and allowing audiologist to send direct referrals to ear, nose, and throat physicians topped the list of improvements Nova Scotians want to see to the system.
-
Halifax pedestrian hit by car while crossing road in marked crosswalk: police
Halifax police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg crews repairing water main break
City crews were kept busy over the weekend dealing with a water main break on a busy stretch of road.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
Calgary
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
-
WestJet cancels additional 120 Sunday flights as frigid temperatures continue
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Edmonton
-
LRT not operating between Coliseum, Clareview stations due to 'unplanned issue': ETS
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.
-
Capital Power and OPG to assess use of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.
-
Advocates call for more immediate help for those in need as Edmonton eyes homelessness emergency
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police secretly took DNA from Kurdish community in tea-cup sting to solve murder
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
-
Southern B.C. could see more snow, freezing rain this week
A blast of winter weather is expected to return to southern B.C. this week.
-
Ticketmaster refunds Rolling Stones concert-goer out $800 after CTV News questions policy
A Calgary concert-goer has been refunded his money, after reaching out to CTV News questioning a policy on Ticketmaster’s website.