Alleged impaired driver hits London police cruiser
A 31-year-old London man was charged with impaired driving after striking a police cruiser.
On Tuesday around 11:20 p.m., police were contacted about a man who was allegedly intoxicated in the area of Florence Street and Rectory Street.
Police attended the area and were advised the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle.
Officers were provided a description of the vehicle and the male driver.
The vehicle was located a short distance away. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the driver drove into a marked police vehicle before stopping.
The suspect was arrested without incident.
No injuries were reported.
As a result of the investigation, the London man has been charged with the following offences;
- Impaired operation of a conveyance; and
- Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration.
The accused was released from custody and scheduled to appear in London court on Aug. 3, in relation to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in 'extreme danger'
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
National Indigenous Peoples Day: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on First Nations ravaged by wildfires
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is reflecting on the challenges before Canada's First Nations during a season of record wildfires which have ravaged communities.
Areas in West Central Alberta respond to extreme flooding
As flooding spread throughout West Central Alberta earlier this week, residents of Lower Robb, a hamlet 60 kilometres south of Yellowhead County, were told to evacuate immediately.
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
Cocoa prices are soaring. Here’s what that means for your chocolate
Higher prices can be helpful for struggling cocoa farmers. But those prices, along with high prices of other key chocolate ingredients, might not be great news for sweets shoppers watching their budgets.
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Kitchener
-
Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany
Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten district said a woman was allegedly thrown to her death by an American tourist.
-
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
-
Perth South maintains Pride flag policy following council meeting
Perth South Township has decided not to alter its flag policy after an extensive council meeting held on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
‘This is an incredible blessing’: Windsor winner of $35 million Lotto Max prize revealed
A Windsor resident says he can hardly remember the days that followed his life changing discovery — that he was the very lucky winner $35 million.
-
Driver involved in bus collision allegedly failed to stop at red light: WPS
A driver has been charged for failing to stop at a red light following a collision involving a school bus that sent seven children to hospital.
-
Funeral arrangements announced for Windsor firefighter
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Windsor firefighter who was killed in a crash last week.
Barrie
-
Rollover crash in Melancthon field claims one life: OPP
A 35-year-old woman has died after a rollover in the Township of Melancthon.
-
Missing Barrie woman feared to have been abducted for human trafficking
Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen leaving the family's home more than 10 days ago, while her family fears she is being held against her will.
-
OPP arrest accused serial scammer targeting multiple regions
One person faces charges in connection with several frauds in Ontario communities as police ask potential victims to come forward.
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Northern Ont. police intercept man with narcotics on the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
-
Police keeping an eye on a bear in Stittsville
Police say officers are responding to reports of a bear on Main Street in Stittsville Wednesday afternoon.
-
New $2 coin honours Indigenous people
On the eve of the summer solstice, a day of significance for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, the Royal Canadian Mint honoured their rich heritage with a two dollar commemorative circulation coin celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Toronto
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
Montreal
-
Clean-up, culture and crisis intervention: Montreal’s plan to reinvigorate The Village
A public forum on life in The Village in Montreal found most want a cleaner, greener, more pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood, with some citing homelessness and public intoxication as major areas of concern.
-
Quebec housing minister under investigation by ethics commissioner
Quebec Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau is under investigation by the National Assembly's ethics commissioner, Ariane Mignolet.
-
Michael Sabia to earn $639,000 at Hydro-Québec
Hydro-Québec's new boss, Michael Sabia, will earn an annual salary of $639,000, not including performance-related bonuses.The information was published in a decree issued by the Legault government.
Atlantic
-
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton, N.S., is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
-
Ferry running between P.E.I., Nova Scotia expected to be out of commission for weeks
The MV Confederation is sitting still alongside Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island, and is set to be out of commission for weeks, which is bad news for local tourism operators.
Winnipeg
-
Another Manitoba bus crash victim dies from their injuries, death toll now 16
The death toll from the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. last week has now climbed to 16.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Calgary
-
Calgary celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Since 1996, Canadians of all walks of life have come together to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on what also happens to be the summer solstice.
-
Watch: Hazardous household waste explodes inside garbage truck
A southern Alberta community says residents need to be more mindful about what they throw into the garbage after a battery and several aerosol cans led to a fire inside a garbage truck.
-
Lethbridge senior kidnapped, robbed, prompting appeal for tips
Lethbridge police are looking for help to identify a man wanted in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of a 72-year-old woman in April.
Edmonton
-
'I had no ill intent': Smith apologizes for ethics violation while NDP demands RCMP investigation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose in the legislature Tuesday to offer an apology for her ethics violation. It came more than six months after the phone calls that landed her in trouble.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in 'extreme danger'
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
Vancouver
-
Battling B.C.'s largest ever wildfire means letting some of it burn: province
Mark Healey, an incident commander with the BC Wildfire Service, says he took a 2 1/2 hour flight over the southern flank of the enormous Donnie Creek fire in northeastern British Columbia.
-
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
'It's completely unfair': Girl with autism excluded from field trip
A Langley family is devastated their 12-year-old daughter was told she couldn’t participate in the year-end trip with the rest of her peers, just six days before the field trip.