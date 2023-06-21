Alleged impaired driver hits London police cruiser

A 31-year-old London man was charged with impaired driving after striking a police cruiser.

On Tuesday around 11:20 p.m., police were contacted about a man who was allegedly intoxicated in the area of Florence Street and Rectory Street.

Police attended the area and were advised the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers were provided a description of the vehicle and the male driver.

The vehicle was located a short distance away. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the driver drove into a marked police vehicle before stopping.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, the London man has been charged with the following offences;

Impaired operation of a conveyance; and

Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration.

The accused was released from custody and scheduled to appear in London court on Aug. 3, in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.