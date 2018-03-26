

CTV London





A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly drove into the back of a York Street variety store.

Police say it happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday after a Chrysler 300 made at least two 360-degree turns in the parking lot before leaving.

The vehicle returned a short time later and then struck a parked vehicle and drove into the back of a convenience store at 57 York St. and then took off.

The crash caused $30,000 in damage.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call about the suspect vehicle driving the wrong way on Grey Street.

The car and the suspect were found a short time later at Adelaide and Trafalgar.

The suspect from Port Severn Ont., was charged with the following:

• Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood;

• Driving while ability impaired;

• Fail to stop at scene of accident;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and

• Possession of a Schedule II substance.

He will appear in court April 25.