Alleged impaired driver crashes into variety store on York Street
CTV London
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 12:19PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 6:37PM EDT
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly drove into the back of a York Street variety store.
Police say it happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday after a Chrysler 300 made at least two 360-degree turns in the parking lot before leaving.
The vehicle returned a short time later and then struck a parked vehicle and drove into the back of a convenience store at 57 York St. and then took off.
The crash caused $30,000 in damage.
Police say they received a 9-1-1 call about the suspect vehicle driving the wrong way on Grey Street.
The car and the suspect were found a short time later at Adelaide and Trafalgar.
The suspect from Port Severn Ont., was charged with the following:
• Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood;
• Driving while ability impaired;
• Fail to stop at scene of accident;
• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and
• Possession of a Schedule II substance.
He will appear in court April 25.