Alleged drunk driver strikes parked car: Police

A Sarnia man is charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked car while pulling over during a traffic stop, according to police.

On Saturday, a man was refused service at the Beer Store on Confederation Street due to his “state of sobriety,” according to police. When the man left the store, employees immediately called police.

An officer found the vehicle and reported it swerving within its lane. When a traffic stop was initiated, police say the vehicle in question was pulling over and ran into the rear of a parked vehicle — causing extensive damage to both cars.

The driver was taken into custody without incident or injury and submitted to breath tests showing a result of three times the legal limit of 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

A 23-year-old faces one count of impaired operation of a vehicle and one count of operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration that was equal to or exceeding 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.