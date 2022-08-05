Alleged attempted carjacking results in charges

A London man has been charged in relation to an incident in east London on Thursday.

According to police, a London man was contacted by a potential buyer about a vehicle that he had posted for sale on an online buy-and-sell site.

The owner of the vehicle arranged to meet the individual in the east end of the city. The owner of the vehicle and a family member accompanied the potential buyer while he and a female friend took the car for a test drive.

During the ride, police say the suspect proceeded to drive the vehicle at high rates of speed into oncoming traffic.

While eastbound on Trafalgar Street approaching Highbury Avenue, police say the suspect drove the vehicle through a red light facing his direction, and was involved in a crash

After being involved in the collision, the suspect and female friend fled on foot with the man reportedly attempting to open the doors of numerous vehicles stopped at the red light on Trafalgar Street.

After a number of failed attempts, the suspect opened the door of a car and attempted to physically remove the driver from the vehicle.

People in the area helped to stop the suspect until police arrived and placed him under arrest just before 5 p.m.

An 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, fail to stop at scene of accident, robbery – assault with intent to steal and drive motor vehicle no licence.

There were no reported physical injuries.