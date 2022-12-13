All traces of Paul Haggis’ name being stripped from city park
Oscar winner Paul Haggis has been stripped of a hometown honour bestowed on him back in 2011.
On Tuesday, city council unanimously supported a motion by Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, Mayor Josh Morgan and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis to rename Paul Haggis Park on Bateman Trail.
“The sign will be removed by city staff, all reference to it will also be removed from the city website immediately,” explained Peloza. “Then the renaming of the park will go through the civic administration [process] and then it’ll be renamed.”
In November, the London native was found liable in a U.S. civil court and ordered to pay $10 million to a woman who accused him of rape.
Haggis was the screenwriter for the Oscar winning movies Crash and Million Dollar Baby.
Peloza explained that the decision aligns with London’s strategic priority to become a safe city for women and girls.
“We put the focus on making sure our community is inclusive and that our values match our words,” she said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Society must decide where 'line is going to be' on assault-style firearms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is trying to find the dividing line between guns suitable for hunting and ones that have no place in society because they pose significant dangers in the wrong hands.
Amid rise in U.S. women truck drivers, advocates say interest is growing in Canada
Canada could soon see a growing number of women behind the wheels of semi-trucks, if what has happened in the U.S. trucking industry these last few years is any indication
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Massive U.S. storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Federal government to provide more funding for skilled refugee resettlement program
The federal government says it will provide more funding for a program aimed at bringing skilled refugees to Canada.
As it happened: Argentina defeats Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to an impressive 3-0 win over Croatia. Re-live all the action with the live updates provided by CTVNews.ca
Kitchener
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
Elora skateboarder eyeing Olympics despite mystery illness
A competitive skateboarder from Elora has his sights set on representing Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but a mystery illness has made the mission to get there an even bigger challenge.
Corrections officer at women’s prison charged with sexual assault
A correctional officer at the Kitchener women’s prison has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.
Windsor
'Do better': Essex mother of sick toddler pens letter to Premier Ford over wait times and cancelled surgery
Canadians are spending more time waiting in emergency departments right now than any other year on record, according to data published by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
‘Don’t drive, it’s very simple’: Police issue warning ahead of holiday party season
Police across the region are renewing their call for people to find a safe way home after a recent rash of drivers were charged with being under the influence while operating a vehicle.
Four daytime break-ins in Lakeshore in under 24 hours, police say all connected
OPP in Lakeshore are investigating daytime break and enters at four separate homes.
Barrie
Coldwater, Ont. man arrested in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
A 59-year-old Coldwater, Ont. man faces charges after police say two female victims alleged historical sexual assaults happened in Georgina.
-
Bradford, Ont. woman avoids jail time for hiring illegal Mexican workers
A Bradford, Ont. woman initially charged with forced labour and human trafficking offences was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to illegally employing foreign nationals to work for her cleaning company.
Driver charged with impaired avoids R.I.D.E. checkpoint by not stopping: OPP
Provincial police in Bracebridge arrested a driver accused of being impaired after they say he failed to stop for officers conducting a RIDE program.
Northern Ontario
Trip to meet online friend turns into nightmare for Sudbury man
A Sudbury man who went to Blind River to spend a night with a girl he had been chatting with online was later raped, court documents of the criminal trial show.
-
It’s a day Brandon Pollari has long dreamed about. He and his family of five are moving into a newly renovated three-bedroom home, a result of the Sault District Social Services Board's affordable home ownership program.
-
Province spending $10M on upgrades at the Sudbury Jail
The Sudbury Jail is getting a $10 million facelift. The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed Tuesday that upgrades include lighting, doors, infrastructure, security systems and a new canopy roof enclosures for increased yard access.
Ottawa
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday.
Pedestrian, 24, struck and killed in Barrhaven
A pedestrian who was critically injured when a driver struck him with a vehicle in Barrhaven Tuesday morning has died, Ottawa police say.
-
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE | Here's how much a house in Ottawa is expected to cost in 2023
Home prices in Ottawa will slightly increase by the end of next year, according to a new forecast.
Toronto
Another Toronto officer alleges discrimination in complaint against police association
Another female officer has claimed a culture of systemic discrimination that’s been recognized by the Toronto Police Service is one reason she has been struggling to get support from her association she claims is routinely available to male colleagues.
-
Police arrest man accused of following women and girls around Leslieville on multiple occasions
A man suspected of following girls and women around the Leslieville neighbourhood on multiple occasions last month has been arrested.
-
SickKids supplied with ambulance each day designated for patient transfers amid surge
At least one ambulance has been on standby every day at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children since last week, assigned to transfer patients if needed as the hospital continues to operate over capacity.
Montreal
Seven-year-old girl killed after hit and run in downtown Montreal, man arrested
A seven-year-old girl has died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say. Police said they are interviewing a man in his 40s in connection with the hit-and-run.
-
Vatican cardinal sues for defamation in Quebec assault claim
A Vatican cardinal sued a Canadian woman for defamation in a Canadian court on Tuesday after she accused him of sexual assault while he was archbishop of Quebec.
-
Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller
Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.
Atlantic
Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.
Motorists can expect a messy commute Wednesday morning as heavy snowfall moves into P.E.I. and New Brunswick.
-
'I want to die with dignity': N.S. health-care advocate choosing MAID to end his life
John Dennis, 78, who has the distinction of being the oldest surviving lung transplant recipient in Nova Scotia, says he's been approved for Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) and plans to exercise that option next week.
-
New Brunswick's top doctor worried about the holidays as flu cases hit one-week high
The number of new influenza cases reported in the province has hit an all-time high, New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Indigenous groups calling for federal government to help search Manitoba landfill
Several Indigenous organizations are criticizing Winnipeg police for not searching a landfill where the remains of two women killed by an alleged serial killer are believed to be, and are asking for help from Ottawa.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
Calgary
Banff, Alta., stamps out smoking within town limits
Proponents of a bylaw to outlaw smoking in Banff, Alta., were glad to hear progress about the initiative this week.
-
Calgary's wastewater is now being tested for flu and RSV cases
Deep in south Calgary, on the site of a sprawling wastewater treatment plant, a small group of researchers are now tracking the spread of influenza and RSV in Alberta.
-
There might be little Alberta could do about plastics ban, sovereignty act or not
With the next phase of the federal plastics ban about to take effect, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith now says it's an example of a situation where her new sovereignty act might be applied.
Edmonton
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
'Inherited an absolute mess': New spending could push Edmonton tax increase above 5%
Edmonton property taxes are going up. The only question is by how much.
-
Edmonton charities short of donation goals as need rises ahead of Christmas
As higher costs of living put pressure on families this holiday season, Edmontonians are digging deep to share what they have to help those who need it the most.
Vancouver
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide team called to North Vancouver after fatal stabbing, RCMP say
A woman was fatally stabbed in an apartment in North Vancouver Tuesday morning and a man has been arrested, according to authorities.
-
McLaren, gold bars among items seized as part of B.C. drug, money laundering probe
Gold bars, motorcycles and a McLaren supercar were seized by the B.C. RCMP as part of a years-long investigation into an illegal mail-order cannabis and money laundering operation, according to authorities.
-
Hit-and-run crash kills 53-year-old pedestrian in Pitt Meadows
Mounties in Pitt Meadows are asking drivers for information and video after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old man in the city Friday.