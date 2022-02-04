All school buses cancelled in Elgin County Friday
For the third day in a row, all school transportation vehicles have been cancelled for the day across Elgin County.
Inclement weather and poor road conditions are once again to blame.
This also includes buses for schools in the city of St. Thomas.
FEB 4: School vehicles are CANCELLED for the day in ELGIN County.

There are also some bus cancellations in Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.
All Environment Canada weather advisories have been lifted in the region.
