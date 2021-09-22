All roads closed in Southwest Middlesex, significant weather emergency declared

Exeter, Ont. -

All local roads in Southwest Middlesex are closed to the public and a significant weather event has been declared, according to the municipality.

“We are closing our local roads for your safety,” said Mayor, Allan Mayhew. “Because of the number of water breaches of our roadways, we are unable to place ‘Road Closed’ signs at every location where the breaches are occurring.”

A statement from the municipality also says residents may have noticed vacuum trucks in areas of sanitary system. People are advised not to call for one of the vehicles to come to their area because their purpose is only to alleviate the excess load on the sanitary system.

If drivers are currently in transit, they are asked to please travel with caution, drive slowly and watch closely for areas where water may be ponding or moving across the roadway.

Staff continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates when they are available.