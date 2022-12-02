All of southern Ontario under special weather statement
All of southern Ontario is covered by a special weather statement Friday morning.
From Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent through London-Middlesex and all the way to Cornwall, the statement warns of strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h and 80 k m/h ahead of a cold front.
The high winds are expected to last through Saturday afternoon and people are being warned about possible power outages.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
Friday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 after midnight. Temperature steady near 8.
Saturday: Rain showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 70 late in the morning then west 30 gusting to 50. High 9 with temperature falling to zero in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny. High plus 3.
Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 5.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
What this week's big bank earnings say about the state of Canada's economy ahead of a possible recession
The Q4 2022 earnings reports from Canada's big banks are showing signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down ahead of a potential recession, with some signs of optimism.
Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning. A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.
Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls
Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of 'a security-related incident' outside the airline's control.
Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues
The Christmas Fantasy light display in Victoria Park will be scaled back this holiday season, with organizers citing past vandalism and safety concerns.
-
-
Two taken to hospital, police investigated reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported stabbing in Kitchener, and say two people were taken to hospital Thursday night.
Weather statement in effect for entire region
All of southern Ontario is covered by a special weather statement Friday morning.
Man in custody following six hour stand-off with Windsor police
Windsor police say a man is in custody following a six hour stand-off in the Riverside area.
Why Windsor soccer fans say Canada's World Cup performance was about more than wins and losses
Despite the men's Canadian soccer team going winless in this year's FIFA World Cup tournament, fans who watched Team Canada take on Morocco from The Manchester Pub say this year's tournament has transcended beyond wins and losses.
Two people hospitalized by air, others by land after Barrie crash
Police in Barrie are investigating a serious collision in the city's south end.
Downtown parking fees in Barrie waved for December
Parking in downtown Barrie will be free of charge throughout December as a way to support local businesses during the holidays.
Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith Friday morning.
Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
National security officials planning for 2023 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: adviser to PM
The national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that senior officials are planning ahead for the possibility of another 'Freedom Convoy' protest in early 2023.
Mouse droppings found on pizza at Chelsea, Que. school
A western Quebec school board is warning parents of students at a Chelsea, Que. school that two pizzas delivered for a pizza lunch were contaminated with mouse feces.
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday. He is calling on nurses to come and help out at busy Info-Santé 811 phone line, which received around 10,000 calls on Wednesday.
New Montreal clinic staffed by overtime nurses aims to ease ER pressures
A new clinic in Montreal’s east end celebrated its inauguration on Thursday. It’s staffed entirely by nurse practitioners clocking in on voluntary overtime with hopes the centre will relieve stress on the system. When it’s fully up and running, the clinic should help to relieve pressures on nearby emergency rooms at the Santa Cabrini and Masionneuve-Rosemont hospitals. On Thursday, both had occupancy rates at around 150 per cent.
Mouse droppings found on pizza at Chelsea, Que. school
A western Quebec school board is warning parents of students at a Chelsea, Que. school that two pizzas delivered for a pizza lunch were contaminated with mouse feces.
Reported shootings at Fredericton trailer park, one person in custody
One person is in custody following a report of two shootings in a trailer park in Fredericton Friday morning.
Scrambling for aircraft in N.S. mass shooting, RCMP told to 'pound sand': official
Transcripts of calls between the RCMP and search and rescue officials in Halifax show an overall lack of understanding of what was required to have a military aircraft assist during the search for a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020.
Mi'kmaq First Nation, environmental group work on creating zero-emission lobster boat
An environmental charity and Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia are partnering to develop the first generation of electric lobster boats on the East Coast.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Privacy breach reported by Manitoba Health
Manitoba Health says a privacy breach that happened earlier this week following a break-in at a facility compromised some people’s personal health information.
Constitutional questions: UCP ministers say proposed Sovereignty Act won't violate the law
Some of the Alberta Sovereignty Act's former critics are now defending it, as questions about its constitutionality continue to swirl.
Calgary's 6 unsolved murders from 2022: What we know
Of the 24 homicides in Calgary so far this year, six of them remain unsolved, leaving still-grieving family members desperate for answers.
More shelter space coming, but some worry it is too late for Edmonton's vulnerable
Six people have died in encampments since the cold weather began, as the city and provincial governments prepare further shelter capacity.
Kaprizov's three-point game leads Wild to 5-3 victory over Oilers
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
Alberta reports 4 new influenza deaths, surpasses last seasons total
Four more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 16. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
B.C. woman behind 'dystopian' commercial found 'death care' easier than health care
A Metro Vancouver woman who garnered national attention earlier this year is doing so again, posthumously, in a "disturbing" viral video that has prompted fierce criticism of a Canadian department store.
'I believe I had checked well enough': Worker at B.C. group home where Cree teen found dead in closet testifies
A worker at the B.C. group home where Traevon Desjarlais was found dead in his closet days after he went missing told a coroner's inquest he checked the teen's room repeatedly – but there was no sign of him.
Metchosin murder trial: One of accused no longer part of proceedings
The murder trial of two inmates accused of killing a Vancouver Island man after escaping a minimum security federal prison took a sudden turn this week.