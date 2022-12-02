All of southern Ontario under special weather statement

All of southern Ontario is covered by a special weather statement Friday morning.

From Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent through London-Middlesex and all the way to Cornwall, the statement warns of strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h and 80 k m/h ahead of a cold front.

The high winds are expected to last through Saturday afternoon and people are being warned about possible power outages.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Friday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 after midnight. Temperature steady near 8.

Saturday: Rain showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 70 late in the morning then west 30 gusting to 50. High 9 with temperature falling to zero in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 3.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 5.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.