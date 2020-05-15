MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- In Huron and Perth counties, no new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday. And with three additional recoveries in the last 24 hours, it appears there are no longer any active cases in the region.

There have been no additional cases or deaths there in more than a week.

The running total reported by Huron Perth Public Health is 49 cases, with 44 recovered and five deaths.

Two outbreaks in the region have not yet been declared over, at Braemar Retirement Centre and Exeter Villa, but that process can take some time.

No new deaths, but three new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Middlesex London Health Unit on Friday.

All three cases are in the City of London, bringing the city’s total to 430.

That brings the total number of cases across the region to 466, including 324 resolved cases and 46 deaths.

Of the running total of cases, 145 are in senior’s facilities, which also account for 26 of the deaths.

Outbreaks are ongoing at 10 long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Lambton Public Health is reporting one new case in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 213.

That includes 150 recovered and 17 deaths. No new deaths have been reported in the region this week.

One outbreak continues at Sarnia’s Vision Nursing Home, which is dealing with 18 cases and three deaths.

No new cases in Elgin-Oxford, Grey-Bruce

There were also no new cases reported in Elgin and Oxford counties Friday, with the total holding at 63, with 55 resolved and four deaths.

There are also no ongoing institutional outbreaks in the region.

No new cases were reported in Grey Bruce on Thursday either, with the total holding at 91, including 75 recoveries and no deaths.

Outbreaks continue at Parkview Manor in Chesley and Golden Dawn in Lion’s Head.

Across the province, there were 341 new cases reported Friday.