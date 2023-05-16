ALL CLEAR: Severed gas line in London leads to precautionary evacuation

Residents have been allowed to return home after a severed gas line sparked a precautionary evacuation.

London fire crews were on scene after an excavator in the area doing road work struck a line in the north east part of the city.

Homes in the area of Barker Street and Grosvenor Street were evacuated for a short time and housed on an LTC bus brought in.

The gas was shut off just before 10:30 a.m.