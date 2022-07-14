ALL CLEAR: Hazmat situation in east London

Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a hazmat incident in east London.

According to a release from the city, the incident was at 120 Stronach Cres.

The business at that address is Anchem — a wholesale chemical manufacturer of industrial, agriculture, water treatment and swimming pool chemicals.

"The incident that [London fire] is currently at is a hydrogen peroxide leak that caused a fire on the roof of 120 Stronach Cres. The fire is under control and the leak has stopped. Fire crews are monitoring," Deputy Fire Chief - Operations, Richard Hayes told CTV News.

According to London fire, no injuries were reported and there was a precautionary evacuation of 100 m for neighbouring businesses.

All roads in the area of reopened.