All clear given by police after threat at Lambton College
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:43PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:14PM EDT
Nothing was found after a bomb threat at Lambton College Tuesday.
Police were called to the school shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an undetermined threat.
Around 2:30 p.m., college officials asked all students to evacuate.
But shortly after 5 p.m., Sarnia police tweeted that no bomb or other device had been found.
Police continue to investigate.
Officers have cleared from Lambton College and roads and the College have re-opened. Fortunately no explosive or any other sort of threatening device was located. Investigation is still continuing. Thank you for your patience!— Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) June 12, 2018