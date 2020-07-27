LONDON, ONT. -- It was built to be flexible, so now the City of London is using the “flex” option of Dundas Place to enhance physical distancing and business options during weekends.

Dundas Place will be closing to vehicles on the remaining weekends of the summer to allow for more patio space as well space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Vehicle traffic will be rerouted Friday evenings, Saturday evenings, and Sunday during the days.

The city says the move will add further flexibility for physical distancing as more businesses prepare to open patios and foot traffic increases in the core.

“While Dundas Place is not able to host traditional events or summer festivals downtown at this time, the city can still take advantage of the flex street’s ability to open and close to vehicle traffic, said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.

The city is also adding temporary sanitization stations throughout Dundas Place.

It will be closed to traffic between Wellington Street and Talbot Street at the following times: