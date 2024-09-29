LONDON
    • Alexei Medvedev stops 33 shots as London Knights get their first victory of the season

    Alexei Medvedev stopped 33 of 35 shots for his first OHL win against the Flint Firebirds (Source: London Knights/X) Alexei Medvedev stopped 33 of 35 shots for his first OHL win against the Flint Firebirds (Source: London Knights/X)
    It was a night of firsts for the London Knights.

    They picked up their first win of the 2024-2025 season, two players scored their career Ontario Hockey League goals, and their rookie goalie Alexei Medvedev grabbed his first ever win in a 5-2 victory in Flint.

    After surrendering the first goal of the game, Blake Arrowsmith and Rene Van Bommel each scored for the first time in the OHL to give London the lead mid-way through the second period.

    Just 31 seconds later, overage defenseman Alec Leonard scored what would turn out to be the winning goal as London lead 3-1 going into the third period.

    Jared Woolley and Evan Van Gorp would add insurance as the Knights picked up their first win, bouncing back from a loss Friday night at home.

    Medvedev would stop 33 of 35 shots thrown his way for his career OHL victory.

    London returns home to face the Erie Otters Friday Oct. 4 at Budweiser Gardens. 

