Alcohol license granted to convenience store near Western
Western students will soon be able to grab a beer at the 7-Eleven near campus.
A provincial tribunal has approved the sale of alcohol for the variety store at the corner of Western and Sarnia roads.
Although, customers will have to consume their drinks inside a dining area.
The license was granted despite vocal objections from some community members.
“I think this is a terrible decision. And I think the decision goes to the fact that this whole system of the regulation of liquor licenses is very much stacked in favour of the applicant,” said Sam Trowsow, Western University professor and Ward 6 councillor. “I don’t think that the objectors in this case could have possible put on a stronger case to make the showing that the granting of this license would be detrimental to the community.“
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
'Great news:' Kelowna, B.C., evacuees can soon return home, fire chief says
Kelowna, B.C. fire chief Travis Whiting's voice broke as he shared the news that all evacuated residents of the city will be allowed to return by the end of day Thursday.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials shared in an update Thursday.
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
Windsor
-
Former Chatham McDonald’s employees reunite decades later
Dozens of former Chatham, Ont. McDonald’s employees are set to gather this weekend for a unique reunion of fast food workers.
-
YMCA recognizes Windsor Police officers for community support for new Canadians
The award presentation took place at YMCA headquarters on Victoria Avenue with local community partners in attendance.
-
'I'm devastated': Harrow residents lament property damage from heavy rainfall
Hundreds of homeowners in the communities around Lake Erie woke up Thursday morning to water in their basements.
Barrie
-
Child seriously injured after car strikes pedestrians in Orillia
A child struck by a vehicle that hit pedestrians near the hospital in Orillia is being airlifted by air ambulance Ornge to SickKids in Toronto, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Oro-Medonte intensifies efforts against short-term rentals
The Township of Oro-Medonte is intensifying efforts against illegal short-term rentals by implementing a zero-tolerance approach that involves enforcing municipal bylaws on weekends and leveraging the use of fire and building services in the process.
-
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Ottawa police shut down store selling illegal magic mushrooms in Centretown
Ottawa police say officers shut down a dispensary selling magic mushrooms in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. Two people are facing charges.
-
Porter Airlines launching direct service between Ottawa and two Florida destinations this fall
Travellers will be able to escape the cold winter days on direct flights from Ottawa to two destinations in Florida starting in November.
Toronto
-
Toronto triathlete who died during Ireland Ironman race 'lived life to the fullest'
Jim Schembri was looking forward to hearing all about his good friend Ivan Chittenden’s experience participating in the Youghal Ironman in Cork, Ireland.
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
-
Law Society of Ontario appeals tribunal ruling which allows man who sexually abused children to practice law
The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) is appealing a tribunal ruling last month that found an Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children can practice law in the province due to his 'good character.'
Montreal
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
-
A Montreal filmmaker's documentary is Canada's choice for Oscar nomination
The documentary Rojek, by 30-year-old Montreal filmmaker of Kurdish origin Zayne Akyol, will represent Canada at the Academy Awards for Best International Film.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
-
Former Clarion Hotel becoming a home away from home for Nunavut residents
What was once the Clarion Hotel near Polo Park is being transformed into a home away from home for Nunavut residents seeking health care in Winnipeg.
-
Tornado warning downgraded in Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued for part of central Manitoba on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
-
Semi rolls over on Highway 2 south
A semi rolled over on Highway 2 south late Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
New southwest Edmonton 'super express' bus route starts in September
Tens of thousands of people living in southwest Edmonton will soon have a quicker public transit option to the city's core.
-
Red Deer parents unhappy about new public school supplies fee
Parents of some children at Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) are being asked to pay an extra fee this school year.
-
'It's pretty grim': Live music venues in Edmonton struggling post-pandemic
Owners of live music venues in Edmonton say times are tough and they're looking for outside help to survive.
Vancouver
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
-
'It was a violent event,' B.C. fire chief says of wildfire that destroyed his home and ravaged his community
The chief of a small fire department in B.C.'s Okanagan says "the world shattered" when a raging wildfire tore through the community last week, destroying his home and those of 12 others on his crew.
-
Bid adieu to August with these 9 weekend events in Vancouver
Nine affordable events happening in Vancouver this weekend can help you make the most out of the month’s end.