Alcohol license granted to convenience store near Western

Western students will soon be able to grab a beer at the 7-Eleven near campus.

A provincial tribunal has approved the sale of alcohol for the variety store at the corner of Western and Sarnia roads.

Although, customers will have to consume their drinks inside a dining area.

The license was granted despite vocal objections from some community members.

“I think this is a terrible decision. And I think the decision goes to the fact that this whole system of the regulation of liquor licenses is very much stacked in favour of the applicant,” said Sam Trowsow, Western University professor and Ward 6 councillor. “I don’t think that the objectors in this case could have possible put on a stronger case to make the showing that the granting of this license would be detrimental to the community.“