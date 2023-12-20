Airspace cleared for Santa, mayor issues special permit

The city of London, Ont. has granted a special permit for a low altitude flight to take place over London this Sunday night.

“From late on December 24th to early on December 25th,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan, who made the announcement at a city council meeting this week. “And so permission has been given for low level flights across the city during that time-frame. Much to the delight I hope of children in our city, so be kind with cookies and milk.”

It clears the airspace for Santa Claus and his reindeer and maybe an elf or two to make special deliveries in time for Christmas morning.

Claus said he’s pleased the mayor did the right thing, “It’s about time, it’s about time,” exclaimed Claus. “We’re always coming in low. We want to make sure the kids see us, maybe, so when they’re sleeping they see a little sparkle in the trail behind, but don’t know who it is.”

The last time the city did something similar to this was earlier this year when council granted a special permit for low altitude flights for the London Air Show.

Claus’ special flight will take him and his crew across the London skyline, roof-top to roof-top and down chimneys to deliver Christmas joy.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said weather models are forecasting a safe Santa journey.

“Cloudy conditions expected. So it’s not going to be one of those nights where it’s that clear, starlit night. We are expecting overcast conditions, but extremely mild.”

Those up late Christmas Eve can track Claus’ flight on NORAD.