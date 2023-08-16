Airshow London takes flight this September

London International Airport is getting ready to host an airshow from Sept. 8-10.

Each year, the airport hosts Airshow London on thier runways. For two consecutive years, they have earned the title of the Best Air Show in North America in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award.

In 2020, Airshow London made history when it hosted a sold-out socially responsible and physically distant air show during the COVID-19 pandemic, dubbed “SkyDrive”. It was Canada’s only air show that year and the first ever drive-in. Organizers say the success of the drive-in format will continue this September with a spectacular display of aviation power in the air and on the ground.

Now in the fourth year, following three years of sold-out shows, SkyDrive continues to advance guest experience by adding on-site attractions such as food trucks, vendors, STEM activities and an extensive interactive ground display of military aircraft from the Canadian and U.S. air forces, navy’s, coast guards and more.

This year the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Demo Team, the U.S. Air Force East Coast C-17 Demo Team and US Navy Growler Demo team will highlight Canada’s largest military air show over the skies of YXU.

“As Canada’s premiere military air show, Airshow London 2023 will not disappoint,” says Gerry Vanderhoek, director of flight operations, Airshow London. “Our theme this year is celebrating 95 years since the first air show in London and we have invited many of the squadrons that have helped us become successful,”

Vanderhoek says this year’s show will have something for everybody.

“We have added some features on the Friday night that are not to miss. Not only is our Hour of Power 3 hours, but there will also be a drone show and fireworks display,” says Vanderhoek.

Jim Graham, Chair of Airshow London says they are proud to continue to partner with YXU on an established premier air show and have the opportunity to host the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and F-22 Raptor demonstration team.

“We aim to provide our attendees with an unmatched experience airside,” he says. “We continue to advance our innovative drive-in event and look forward to showcasing SkyDrive once again.”

Tickets for the 2023 show are now on sale and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are sold per vehicle for up to six passengers and can be purchased at airshowlondon.com. We are pleased to share a 15% discount code to all available zones by using promo code 'FLYYXU'.