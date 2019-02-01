

Scott Miller, CTV London





Farmers and politicians sat down to talk about red tape in Blyth.

Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson and Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece hosted the Red Tape roundtable Friday morning.

While the focus was supposed to be about reducing the legislative burden on food producers, agriculture education took over part of the discussion.

Many producers felt that the opportunities in agriculture needed to play a larger role in Ontario classrooms. The MPPs agreed.

Pettapiece says, “We need to put a higher profile on agriculture in school. We need to keep our young people here and show them the opportunities that exist.”