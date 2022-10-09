Aging infrastructure putting added pressure on hospital foundations

Kimberley Payne is hitting the airwaves to try and raise $850,000 to replace the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital’s cardiac telemetry system, and that’s just the beginning of the Goderich hospital’s never-ending fundraising needs.

“A bed might have been $10,000 three years ago. Now, we’re talking $15,000 to $18,000, just for a bed, and how many beds do we have? 42,” says Payne, the executive director of the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich, Ont.

The province does not pay for any piece of equipment over $1,000, leaving hospital foundations and auxiliaries to pick up the slack. Payne says with the rising price of medical equipment, the $1,000 threshold leaves communities footing the bill for more and more hospital necessities.

“That means hotdogs and BBQ’s, it means long table dinners, it means smile cookies. It means you and me, footing the bill for more and more equipment,” says Payne.

It’s the same story in nearby Exeter, Ont. where it’s more than just medical equipment the community is planning to fundraise. Decisions and funds will soon need to be raised to either refurbish the aging South Huron Hospital, or build an entirely new one.

“We’re used to being in the $200 to $300 thousand dollars a year range. We need to be in the million dollar range annually here,” says Rob Tait, vice-chair of South Huron’s Hospital Foundation.

Crumbling hospital infrastructure across Ontario has communities and hospital foundations scrambling to deciding how to keep their hospitals open and functioning for years to come.

“It never ends,” says the CEO for both the Exeter and Goderich hospitals, Jimmy Trieu. “Our infrastructure is aging and crumbling, so we need to replace it over the next several years.”

“We are funding the CT scanner. We’re doing work on the mental health floor renovations, which gets into capital work, but it’s essential,” Payne adds.

“To achieve the mandate we’ve got to raise $750,000 this year, maybe a million dollars next year, we need new donors. And that’s hard work finding those new donors,” says Jeff Masse, treasurer, with the South Huron’s Hospital Foundation. “If we’re not here to support the hospital, the hospital might not be here.”

You can learn more about the needs of midwestern Ontario hospitals, and hospital radiothon’s in Exeter, Goderich, and Wingham on the Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation’s website, the South Huron Hospital Foundation’s Facebook page, and the Alexandra Marine & General Hospital Foundation website.